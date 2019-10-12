|
|
Lillie Frances Loper
Clyde - Lillie Frances Loper, a long-time resident of Jones and Callahan Counties, went to her heavenly home two days short of her 89th birthday on October 12, 2019. Services are scheduled for for 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Denton Valley Baptist Church with Kinney Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday preceding the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Dudley Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home.
Lillie was born October 14, 1930 to E.C. Gray and Myrtis Monrie (Bockman) Gray near Anson, Texas. Lillie married Duane Scott Loper on September 9th, 1948 in Jones County. Together, they reared five children and made their home in Denton Valley since 1962. Lillie was a homemaker and worked as a licensed vocational nurse at West Texas Medical Center and Woods Psychiatric. She also worked as a private duty nurse. She loved a good laugh, good company, a challenging game of dominoes and a good western. Lillie was a member of Denton Valley Baptist Church.
Lillie is survived by her daughter Lynda Delacot and husband, Paul of Potosi; Craig Loper and wife, Pam of Clyde; Ricky Loper of Eufaula, Oklahoma; Tammy Adkisson and husband, Arvin of Tuscola; nine grandchildren and 16 great children. She is also survived by two sisters Billye Mackey, Tommie Sue Key and one brother Herman Gray.
She was preceded in death her parents, her husband, and her beloved daughter, Shanna Rebecca. Seven siblings also preceded her in death.
The family would like to extend our greatest appreciation to the staff of Hendrick Hospice for their tireless efforts and compassionate care. Charitable contributions may be made to Hendrick Hospice, 1682 Hickory Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019