Linda Campbell



Hawley - Linda Campbell, 76, of Hawley passed peacefully on August 25, 2020.



Linda was born on May 16, 1944 in Abilene, Texas to Dillard J and Ona Fay Phillips.



Linda loved God and her family. She faithfully studied her Bible and loved to teach God's word. Linda was a stay at home mom in her early years and later in life obtained her Dental Hygiene degree and practiced in New Mexico and Texas. She is survived by her loving husband James Campbell, her children Laura and husband Ross Davis of Hawley, Carol and husband Steve Edney of Springfield, MO, Lane and husband Danny



Blankenship of Anson, Ben Cayce and wife Tracy Mutz of Aldie, VA., 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, numerous aunts, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Patti and husband Greg Perkins of Lubbock and brother, Curtis and wife Karen Phillips of Celina and step-children, Jeffery and wife Angela Campbell, Justin Campbell and Jessica Campbell. Linda also leaves behind many wonderful friends, each of which she cherished.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday August 28, 2020 at Clearfork Baptist Church 14116 US Highway 277 South, Hawley, Texas under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care 1651 Pine Street Abilene, TX 79601.









