Abilene - Linda Couturier went to her heavenly home on June 16, 2020 surrounded by family. At Linda's request there will be no family visitation but Linda will be available for a viewing on Thursday June 18, 2020 at North's Funeral Home 242 Orange St. Abilene TX, 79601 from 5-7pm. A Graveside Service will be held Friday at 10am at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery 3241 FM 89 Buffalo Gap TX, 79508.

Linda was born on February 28, 1950 to Zeno and Alice Wise. She was the youngest of seven children. Linda Married Bob Couturier on June 28, 1969. Bob was enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Hawaii, Japan, Maine, eventually making Abilene Texas their home. Linda worked for Security Title for 31 years and retired in 2019. She became a volunteer at Hendrick Medical Center until her passing.

Linda Couturier was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, and two sisters.

Linda is survived by her brothers Danny (Cindy) Wise, Zeno F. (Mary) Wise, Eddie (Neva) Wise, many nieces and nephews, and many friends. Anyone that knew Linda loved her sweet disposition and kind heart.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St. Jude, Food Banks, Meals on Wheels, or any charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
