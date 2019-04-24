Linda D. Robinson, 55, a beloved mother, passed away peacefully with family around after a courageous battle with cancer and was called to her eternal resting place on April 17, 2019.



She was born on November 24, 1963 in San Angelo, Texas to Linda Peterson and Leroy Peterson and raised by James R. Lemay. She Graduated from Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas. Linda worked in retail and customer service all her life.



She is survived by her daughter, Ashleigh Smith of Wrightstown, New Jersey; daughter, Lauren Robinson and Granddaughter, Elizabeth Ranspot of Lipan, Texas; mother, Linda Lemay of Abilene, Texas; sister, Judy Cash of New Braunfels, Texas and many loved ones.



She is preceded in death by her father, James R. Lemay.



When Linda wasn't working she enjoyed spending her time surrounded by family and friends. More than anything she loved to be in the sun and by the water. Without fail, you could always find her lounging by the pool in the summer, shopping with friends and traveling when able. And always with a Diet Dr Pepper bottle in hand. However, she was very dedicated to her work as many of her coworkers would tell you that she was a blessing and joy to work with.



Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South Abilene, TX 79606. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary