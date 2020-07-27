1/1
Linda Hollis
Linda Hollis

Linda Greer Hollis, age 79 of Abilene, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home. Memorial services will be held at 10 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene with Pastor James Greer officiating.

Linda was born on May 2, 1941 to Cecil and Irene Gracy Greer in Abilene and lived here her entire life. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Don Chroge and together they raised 4 children. Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Don Chroge.

Linda is survived by her children, Sheila Orner, Diane Bishop (Wil) and Robert Chroge; grandchildren, George Sanchez (Samantha), Jesse Sanchez (Sabrina), Amanda Hamilton (Nathaniel), Jimmy Sanchez (Priscilla), Johnny Sanchez, Wilson Bishop, Jr (J'Lynn), Desiree Luckey- Washington (Xavier), Ashley Bishop, Reba Bishop and 24 great grandchildren.

Words of comfort may be left with the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
