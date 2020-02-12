|
Linda Jenkins Bradley
Linda Jenkins Bradley 59, of Stamford passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Stamford with Pastor John Ward officiating.
Linda was born November 3, 1960 in Haskell, Texas to E. L. Jenkins Jr. and Peggy (Gauntt) Jenkins. Linda graduated from Stamford High School in 1979 and was a lifelong resident of Jones County. She attended Hardin Simmons University where she rode with the Six White Horses. She later transferred to Abilene Christian University where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Business.
Linda raised Registered Texas Longhorns for over 26 years. Throughout the years she loved traveling to various cattle shows with her family.
Linda loved to be outside and was known as hard worker. She farmed with her parents all her life and also worked as a Correctional Officer for 22 years. She faithfully and selflessly cared for her parents E.L. and Peggy for many years and was her daughter Stephanie's biggest supporter. Linda had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She was known for ending her conversations with "Love Ya, Bye".
She was preceded in death by her father E. L. Jenkins Jr.
She is survived by her mother Peggy Jenkins of Stamford; husband Terry Lambert of Stamford; Daughter Stephanie and husband Gates Fryer of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; Brother Gary Jenkins and partner Billy Thompson of Saginaw, Texas; Uncle James Gauntt of Arkansas; Aunt May Gauntt of Orlando, Florida; Cousins Hollis and Susan Stephens and family of Hamlin, Tammy Gauntt of Orlando, FL, Cindy Thomas and family of Abilene, Sheri Bailey and family of Austin, David Gauntt and family of Austin, James Crockett and family of Flower Mound and Patsy Holloway and family of Dallas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020