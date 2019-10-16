|
Linda Kathleen (Kathy) Barnes
Clyde - Linda Kathleen (Kathy) Barnes, 75, of Clyde died Monday, October 14, 2019 in a Lubbock hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in the Hawley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Linda Kathleen Wood Barnes was born July 23, 1944 to Tommie and Verna Collins Wood of Hawley, Texas. She graduated in 1962 from Hawley High School. That summer she started a job at Hardin-Simmons where she enrolled in the fall and met William "Sonny" Barnes. After her graduation in 1966, they were married and she took her first teaching and coaching job at Butterfield school. She enjoyed a career of 30 plus years in education finishing at Hawley ISD. Upon retirement, the couple settled on a small farm in Eula, Texas. Kathy was proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years William L. Barnes and her sister Mary Francis Gregory.
She is survived by two sons, Bryan Barnes and wife Paige of Shallowater and Guy Barnes and wife Gretchen of Kempner; five grandchildren, Zoe Barnes, Madilyn Barnes and Ethan Barnes, Bryce McCary and Brianna Brudney and many other relatives and friends.
