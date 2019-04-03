Services
Linda Thompson
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Buffalo Gap Cemetery
Linda Long Thompson Obituary
Linda Long Thompson

Abilene - Linda Long Thompson, age 92, of Abilene, Texas passed away on April 1, 2019. Linda was born July 14, 1926 in Moran, Texas to Ruth Simpson Long and Steven W. Long.

Linda is survived by her son, Steve Thompson, and her daughter, Sharon Cochran, as well as by her grandchildren: Jeff Thompson (Sarah), Jason Thompson (Kelli), Thomas Cochran and Luke Cochran. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Tommy Thompson; her father and mother, sisters: Billie Ruth Long, Louise Beadle, Sue Richmond and brother Steve Long.

She was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Linda served as the registrar for the Chisholm Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America for 27 years. She was the first member of the Chisholm Trail Council to receive the Silver Fawn Award.

Contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Texas Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Buffalo Gap Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com for the Thompson family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 3, 2019
