Linda Nell (Guinn) Offutt
The Lord answered prayers of Linda Nell (Guinn) Offutt and she made the transition to her heavenly home on February 4, 2020, after several years of declining health.
Linda, an identical twin to Wanda Gail, was born to Wilkie and Margie Guinn on July 3, 1942, in Seymour, Texas. After attending first grade in Wichita Falls, Texas, her family moved to Munday, Texas in 1948 where she attended and graduated from Munday High School. Linda played clarinet in band. She and her sister were twin drum majorettes of their award-winning high school marching band.
Weeks shy of age fourteen she began a life-time friendship with her soul-mate, George Q. Offutt, and they were married four years later after Linda finished high school. A week later she enrolled in Abilene Christian (College) University, and three years later at age of twenty obtained a degree in elementary education. She taught second grade for four years until the birth of their first child, Brad. Three years later God blessed them with another son, Brian.
Through hard work and regular lessons, Linda became quite a good tennis player and won many trophies in the championship division as a competitive doubles partner. After her sons were in middle school she became business confidant and executive secretary to her husband's various business ventures. After marriage, Linda & George lived their entire lives in the Texas towns of Abilene (25 years), Clarksville (2 years), Lubbock (15 years), Horseshoe Bay (11 years) and Meadowlakes (6 years). Until declining health took a toll, Linda loved taking her family for a skiing vacation each year and enjoyed many interesting and fun trips with her husband, sister and brother-in-law.
The family would like to make known its appreciation for the devoted and competent professional attention of Dr. Amy Offutt, visits of close friends, three wonderful ladies who lovingly cared for Linda during the last months of her life and for the attentive staff at CelesteCare of Horseshoe Bay and for Kindred Hospice of Georgetown for professional services provided in the final weeks.
Linda is survived by her husband, George, son Brad & wife Dr. Amy Offutt, son Brian & wife Melanie Offutt, six grandchildren: Colby, Dylan & Halley; Nathan & wife Kelsey, Noah, and Hannah; her twin sister, Wanda Walton, and brother JR Guinn & wife Linda, six nephews: Montie and Kyle McAfee, Craig Guinn, Aaron, Jacob and Dent Offutt and four nieces: Camille Hailey, April Guinn, April Barnett & Angie Harrington. Linda also had a loving relationship with George's siblings: Sara & Frank Eggleston; Dan & Becky Offutt and Joe & Charlotte Offutt as well as many friends made in school, church, and a variety of social activities. She is preceded in death by her parents, a still-born younger sister and one niece, Andrea (Guinn) Williams.
Visitation will be Friday February 7, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls, Texas. Funeral Service will be February 8, 2020 at 2 PM at the Marble Falls Church of Christ, Broadway at U.S. Hwy 281.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to either: The George and Linda Offutt Endowed Scholarship Fund at Abilene Christian University, ACU Box 29130, Abilene, TX 79699-9130; Faith Academy 3151 FM 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654; or .
Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020