Linda Phillips



Linda was born on August 11, 1953 in Abilene, Texas. After graduating from Abilene High School she went on to live in West Virginia, Colorado, Dallas, Fort Worth and eventually planted roots on a ranch outside Priddy, Texas with her longtime partner, John Borho.



Linda was a mother to two daughters, Christa and Chelsea, and a proud grandmother to Hudson, Ben and Owen. She also lovingly cared for her mother, Malinda Rogers.



Besides spending time with her family and friends, Linda loved being outside. Going on adventures in the Colorado mountains and more recently, taking her dogs for rides on the ranch and religiously mowing the yard. Linda also had a kind, generous heart. In 2005, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from Tarleton State University and spent many years helping people get back on their feet as a social worker for Catholic Charities in Fort Worth.



Linda passed away peacefully after a courageous two weeks of heart complications in Austin. Her beautiful, precious life will never be forgotten.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store