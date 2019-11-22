|
Linda R. Norton
Abilene - Linda R. Norton of Abilene, Texas passed away on November 20, 2019.
Born on February 22, 1945 in Winnsboro, Louisiana, Linda was a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who was full of life, love, and laughter. Known for her impeccable sense of style and taste Linda enjoyed interior decorating and often lent a helping hand to family members in making their houses a home. Although being at home surrounded by her family was what brought her true joy, Linda also enjoyed traveling alongside her husband and friends of whom she had many. As a young couple Linda and her beloved husband Darrel lived in Germany and traveled Europe. She was also able to fulfill a lifelong dream of visiting Hawaii with her husband for their 50th wedding anniversary accompanied by her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Mike. Wherever she went she always came back with incredible stories to share with her grandchildren and family. Some of her most treasured moments came in the form of her bi-weekly manicure appointments with her sister Barbara during which they solved all the world's problems.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fenon and Thelma Polk and her brother Steven Polk.
Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years Darrel Norton, her daughter Terry Cass and husband Troy of Abilene, TX, her son Scott Norton of Brock, TX, her sister Barbara Owens and husband Michael of Abilene, TX, two grandsons Taylor Cass and Walker Norton, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on November 25, 2019 at 5pm-7pm at North's Funeral Home. There will be a graveside memorial service on November 26, 2019 at 2pm at Iberis Cemetary. Services will be officiated by Mike Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potosi Volunteer Fire Department or Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene. On line condolences can be made at northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019