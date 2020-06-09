Linda Rochelle Pinkston
Abilene - Child of God, niece, nurse, sister, daughter and friend, Linda Rochelle Pinkston followed the welcomed brilliant light into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was cremated and her ashes were scattered in nature, which always brought peace, beauty, and joy. At her request, there will not be a funeral or visitation.
She was richly blessed both personally and professionally. She never had a bad job and her co-workers became her extended family. Her animals were a blessing beyond anyone's imagination. She tried to liver her life with honor and integrity, doing the right thing for the right reason; and as her daddy taught her, she was as "good as her word". She committed her life to nursing and was blessed on a daily basis by the rewards of helping others. Nursing filled her heart with joy and every day provided adventure, awe, satisfaction and seeing God's daily miracles.
She was a Mastered Prepared Nurse, having started as an aide, LVN then RN. She was a graduate of Mary Meek School of Nursing, Patty Hanks School of Nursing and HSU with her BSN and ACU with her Masters in Nursing, graduating with honors. She was considered a nursing scholar and a member of the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau. She also attended schools in Beaumont and Texas Tech. She graduated and was a Surveyor for CARF International and traveled the United States.
She attended and loved her church, Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church, and completed her Education for the Ministry through the University of South. This blessed her life, gave her great joy and direction. She was also a Daughter of the King.
She was preceded in death by her adored Aunt Bill, Mildred Wilson, father and mother, Walter and Correne Pinkston, brother, Dee Wilson and sister by love, Betty Files.
She is survived by her brother Mike (Mary Tom) Thomas, sister, Idoma (Clay) Bush, beloved nephews (chosen sons), Shane Paul Bush, Chance Justin Bush, nephew Dr. Jimmy Scott Thomas and adopted daughter, Leashia Ann Ruelas, adopted nephew, Carye Adkins, sisters by love and choice, Beverly Naylor, Janet Adams and Retired Col Bertie Sue Alexander, Leslie Austin and her constant, comforting and dearly loved companions, her 4 dogs.
She would want everyone to have a blessed a life as hers.
Rescue the Animals would be her choice for Memorials.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Abilene - Child of God, niece, nurse, sister, daughter and friend, Linda Rochelle Pinkston followed the welcomed brilliant light into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was cremated and her ashes were scattered in nature, which always brought peace, beauty, and joy. At her request, there will not be a funeral or visitation.
She was richly blessed both personally and professionally. She never had a bad job and her co-workers became her extended family. Her animals were a blessing beyond anyone's imagination. She tried to liver her life with honor and integrity, doing the right thing for the right reason; and as her daddy taught her, she was as "good as her word". She committed her life to nursing and was blessed on a daily basis by the rewards of helping others. Nursing filled her heart with joy and every day provided adventure, awe, satisfaction and seeing God's daily miracles.
She was a Mastered Prepared Nurse, having started as an aide, LVN then RN. She was a graduate of Mary Meek School of Nursing, Patty Hanks School of Nursing and HSU with her BSN and ACU with her Masters in Nursing, graduating with honors. She was considered a nursing scholar and a member of the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau. She also attended schools in Beaumont and Texas Tech. She graduated and was a Surveyor for CARF International and traveled the United States.
She attended and loved her church, Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church, and completed her Education for the Ministry through the University of South. This blessed her life, gave her great joy and direction. She was also a Daughter of the King.
She was preceded in death by her adored Aunt Bill, Mildred Wilson, father and mother, Walter and Correne Pinkston, brother, Dee Wilson and sister by love, Betty Files.
She is survived by her brother Mike (Mary Tom) Thomas, sister, Idoma (Clay) Bush, beloved nephews (chosen sons), Shane Paul Bush, Chance Justin Bush, nephew Dr. Jimmy Scott Thomas and adopted daughter, Leashia Ann Ruelas, adopted nephew, Carye Adkins, sisters by love and choice, Beverly Naylor, Janet Adams and Retired Col Bertie Sue Alexander, Leslie Austin and her constant, comforting and dearly loved companions, her 4 dogs.
She would want everyone to have a blessed a life as hers.
Rescue the Animals would be her choice for Memorials.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.