|
|
Linda Shelton
Tuscola - TUSCOLA: Linda Helen Shelton, 80, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at a local medical facility in Abilene. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Tuscola on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am, officiated by DeWayne Bush. Services are entrusted to Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Linda was born on July 17, 1939 in Carlton, part of Hamilton county Texas, to Beatrice (Gibson) Woolley. After her birth her family moved to Fort Davis where she grew up attending school and graduating. She then attended Sul Ross University where she graduated as an elementary school teacher.
Linda worked for many years as the public librarian in Marfa where she raised her four children. When her last child graduated from high school, she moved to Cisco and started her elementary teaching career as the music teacher. She taught school until 2001 when her health brought her to an early retirement. She then moved to Tuscola to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Linda was always very active in the Baptist church. Her childhood backyard was part of the FBC of Fort Davis, she was a longtime Bible and Sunday School Teacher in Marfa, member of the Cisco FBC and then joined the "Old Crows Sunday School Class" at FBC Tuscola. Linda was kind, caring, sweet spirted, and very loving, and always willing to help in any way possible and always willing to share her walk with the Lord.
She is survived by her son, David Turner and wife Paula of Abilene; son, Scott Turner and wife Lisa of Tuscola; Terry Turner and wife Janie of San Antonio; daughter Laura Beth Lavallee of Fort Worth; brother, Dick Woolley and wife Sandra of Cisco; sister, Sherry Bartlett and Jerry Bean of San Angelo. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bryan and Mike Woolley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church, Tuscola, 700 Kent Ave, Tuscola, Tx 79562, or to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Harford St, Abilene, Tx, 79605.
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020