|
|
Linda (Linkenhoger) Stowe
Rockwall - Linda Kay (Linkenhoger) Stowe passed from this life on January 17, 2020, at the age of 79. She was born June 21, 1940, in Hamilton, TX, to William Wesley Linkenhoger and Kathryn (Baxter) Linkenhoger. Linda spent her childhood growing up in Eastland, TX. Her family then moved to Lubbock, TX where she graduated from and was a cheerleader at Monterey High School. She attended Texas Tech University where she met and married the love of her life Jim Stowe on June 16, 1961. Linda was a member of Tri Delta Sorority and obtained a Bachelors's degree in Education. She taught elementary education for 35 years and retired from Plano ISD where she was awarded Teacher of the Year. Linda enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, a love for animals, and was deeply committed to her family and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Plano Rejebian Book Club and Highland Oaks Church of Christ where she participated in women's bible class, hosting small group studies, and went out of her way to serve others. Linda is survived by her husband James Harold Stowe, Jr. of Rockwall, TX; daughters: Kathryn Abston and husband David of Rockwall, TX, and Rebecca Stowe, of Bandera, TX; brother: Pat Linkenhoger and wife Marsa Lee of Cleburne, TX; brothers-in-law: John Stowe and wife Suzanne of Abilene, TX, and Mark Stowe and wife Karen of Del Ray Beach, FL; grandchildren: Grant Abston and wife Shealynn, Cole Abston and wife Jenna, and James Harold Stowe, III; and 2 great-grandchildren: Maebry Blake Abston and Ada Jane Abston; also numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Kathryn Linkenhoger. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Reflections at Rest Haven Memorial Home-Rockwall Location. A Gathering for family and friends will be held prior to services beginning at 12:00 pm. Memorial donations in Linda's honor may be made to either the at http://www.alz.org/donate or the at
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020