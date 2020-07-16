Linda Sue Brown



Abilene - Linda Sue Brown, 81, passed away on July 15, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 22, 1939 in Merkel, Texas to Julia and Rex McLean. Sue graduated from Merkel High School in 1957 and attended Cisco Jr. College. She became a nursing home administrator and owner of Happy Haven Nursing Home for about 30 years. She was known to have run a tight ship with a loving heart. She grew up as an active member of the Methodist Church in Merkel.



Sue enjoyed anything having to do with her grandchildren. From feeding pigs to watching football and baseball, you could always expect Grandma to be the number one fan. Her favorite teams were Abilene High, Cooper, and ACU, where she watched her son and grandsons play. She will be remembered for her backyard pool parties with all of the family and all of their friends.



Sue is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Glenn Brown, sons Todd Brown, Rickey Brown and wife Cindy, and daughter-in-law Debbie Brown, all of Abilene. She is also survived by her grandchildren Casey Brown, Shanah Jones and husband Brandon, Cody Brown and wife Jennifer, Reese Brown and wife Dallas all of Abilene. The joy of her final years was being with her great-grandchildren Paris, Alexa, Brayden, and Kayden Jones, Skylar and Kamryn Robinson, Lane Brown, and Ava and Wesley Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Rex McLean, her sister Beckey McLean, brother Joe Rex McLean, and her son Jeff Brown.



Visitation will take place at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hendrick Hospice or Rose Hill Cemetery.









