1/2
Linda Sue Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Brown

Abilene - Linda Sue Brown, 81, passed away on July 15, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 22, 1939 in Merkel, Texas to Julia and Rex McLean. Sue graduated from Merkel High School in 1957 and attended Cisco Jr. College. She became a nursing home administrator and owner of Happy Haven Nursing Home for about 30 years. She was known to have run a tight ship with a loving heart. She grew up as an active member of the Methodist Church in Merkel.

Sue enjoyed anything having to do with her grandchildren. From feeding pigs to watching football and baseball, you could always expect Grandma to be the number one fan. Her favorite teams were Abilene High, Cooper, and ACU, where she watched her son and grandsons play. She will be remembered for her backyard pool parties with all of the family and all of their friends.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Glenn Brown, sons Todd Brown, Rickey Brown and wife Cindy, and daughter-in-law Debbie Brown, all of Abilene. She is also survived by her grandchildren Casey Brown, Shanah Jones and husband Brandon, Cody Brown and wife Jennifer, Reese Brown and wife Dallas all of Abilene. The joy of her final years was being with her great-grandchildren Paris, Alexa, Brayden, and Kayden Jones, Skylar and Kamryn Robinson, Lane Brown, and Ava and Wesley Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Rex McLean, her sister Beckey McLean, brother Joe Rex McLean, and her son Jeff Brown.

Visitation will take place at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hendrick Hospice or Rose Hill Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starbuck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved