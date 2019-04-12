|
|
Linda Joyce Wooten, 74, passed away at home on March 17, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Fry-Smith Funeral Home, directed by Fry-Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
She was born on January 27, 1945 in Winters, Texas. She married the love of her life, James (Red) Wooten, who preceded her in death in 1989. Also, preceding her in death are her parents, Pete and Ida Eoff.
Linda was a loving mother of three. She developed a passion for painting once her kids were grown. She became a talented artist and dabbled in numerous other crafts throughout her later years.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tawnya Wooten of Lavon; sons, Terry Wooten and wife Tammy of Fate; Berry Wooten and wife CArolyn of Lavon; four grandchildren, Danya, Chelsee, Brandon, and Bailey; five great grandchildren, Madisyn, Kynnlei, Kaleb, Kason and Emersyn; her sister Toni Prine of Glenrose; brother, Zane Eoff of San Angelo and sister, Debbie Ravenscroft of Lawn; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 12, 2019