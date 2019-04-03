Linwood Lee Baker Jr.



Hawley - Linwood Lee Baker Jr. passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. A time of visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Faith Deliverance Community Church, 5501 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas.



Linwood Lee Baker Jr. was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania on September 20, 1950; to Linwood Sr. and



Dorothy Baker. He was the youngest of four children. He was adored by all who knew him. Linwood was very gifted and musically talented; his love and passion was singing. At a very early age it was obvious that God would anoint his voice to sign the gospel. He started signing in his church choir as a lead vocalist, he later joined the Philadelphia all boys choir which enhanced his gift. He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system, in June 1968, he graduated from Box Vocational Technical High School. He worked several jobs before joining the United States Air Force in 1970. He served the military with distinction and pride. He earned numerous citations and awards, he always said the best job he ever had in the military was becoming a technical instructor. He said teaching recruits gave him a lot of satisfaction seeing the fruits of his labor. Throughout his career he was stations at several stateside bases: Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock Texas where he met his wife Barbara. He met his wife to be Barbara at Reese Air Force base in June 1972, the later married in January 1975 and the family was blessed with six daughters. Linwood was stationed in Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul Illinois, Loring Air Force Base in Maine, Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in Myrtle Beach South Carolina and Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene TX. He served overseas during the Vietnam era and deployed to various countries throughout the far East. He earned the rank of Senior Master Sergeant before deploying to Saudi Arabia in support of the Desert Storm conflict in August 1990- 1991 where he received distinguished honors for serving in a combat environment. Linwood retired in February 1996 after 26 years of meritorious service to his country. After his time in the service he began working for the United States Postal Service. Linwood worked for the Postal service for 12 years in Abilene.



Linwood became a member of Faith Deliverance Community Church in October 1992 where he served in numerous auxiliary positions, most notable he joined the choir and later became the praise team leader for many years. In September 1996 he joined the United States Postal Service; he worked as a rural carrier and later as a city carrier up until his retirement in February 2010. Linwood loved life. He loved singing, cooking, fishing with his best friend James, and more than anything he loved children and family was always his first priority.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Linwood Lee Baker Sr. and Dorothy Baker (Fortune); and two



sisters, Doris Byrd-Gibbs, and Vivian Lynn Baker.



Linwood is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean; children, Lesia Walker (Londell), Sheila Crockett (Marcus Bellamy), Charlotte Smith, Trina Brown (Izeax Birdow), Demetria Rutledge (Anthony Edge), Kimberly Small (Calven), and a grand-daughter that he adopted and raised as daughter, Tashina Calhoun; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, four sister-in-laws, three brother-in-laws and a host of nieces and nephews. One aunt Kathleen Fortune (Nathaniel), one brother Stephen Baker, three nephews: Billy Byrd (Monica), Kenneth Byrd (Karen), and Stephen Baker Jr, and one niece; Thresa Baker all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Online condolences may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 3, 2019