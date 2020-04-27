|
|
Lisa Gay Smith
Buffalo Gap - Lisa Gay Smith, 62, of Buffalo Gap, Texas, went home to our Lord Friday, April 24, 2020.
Lisa was born to Joyce and Kenneth Wells on March 18, 1958, in Abilene, Texas, and graduated from Wylie High School in 1977. She was married to Mark Smith of Abilene, Texas on October 22, 1976. During their 43 year marriage, Lisa was blessed with two sons, Nicholas and Taylor Smith, and one granddaughter, Ava June Smith who lovingly called her Gammy.
Lisa was a beloved pre-school teacher at A Habitat for Learning for the past 11 years, making a lasting impact on Abilene's young minds.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark Smith of Buffalo Gap, her sons Nicholas Smith of Abilene, and Taylor Smith and wife Melanie and granddaughter Ava of Tahoka, her parents Joyce and Kenneth Wells of Abilene, her siblings Kevin Wells, Lori Kohutek, and Charisse Sewell all of Abilene, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-niece.
Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for the safety of all of Lisa's family, friends, and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to the scholarship fund of Lisa's beloved only grandchild be made to the Ava June Smith account at Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union, or by check mailed to P.O. Box 1516, Tahoka, Texas, 79373. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020