Lisa Gay Wells Smith



Buffalo Gap - Lisa Gay Wells Smith,62, of Buffalo Gap, Texas, went home to our Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at the Buffalo Gap Church of Christ, 741 Litel St, Buffalo Gap, TX, 79508, with Preacher Kerry Jones Officiating. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home Abilene.



Lisa was born to Joyce and Kenneth Wells on March 18, 1958, in Abilene, Texas, and graduated from Wylie High School in 1977. She married Mark Smith of Abilene, Texas, on October 22, 1976. During their 43 year marriage Lisa was blessed with two sons, Nicholas and Taylor Smith, and one granddaughter, Ava June Smith who lovingly called her Gammy.



Lisa was a beloved preschool teacher at A Habitat for Learning for the past 11 years, making a lasting impact on Abilene's young minds.



Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark Smith of Buffalo Gap, son Nicholas Smith of Abilene, son Taylor Smith and wife Melanie and granddaughter Ava of Tahoka, parents Kenneth and Joyce Wells of Abilene, siblings Kevin Wells, Lori Kohutek, and Charisse Sewell all of Abilene, Father-in-law Johnny Smith and step mother-in-law Mary Smith of Ruidoso, New Mexico, sister-in-law Denise West of Abilene, and brother-in-law James S. Smith of Cisco as well as numerous nieces and nephews and one great great niece.



Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Cora Belle and James Allen,mother-in-law Shirley Smith, and sister-in-law Dana Horton.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to the scholarship fund of Lisa's beloved only grandchild be made to the Ava June Smith account at Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store