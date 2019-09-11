|
|
Lloyd Boyll
Abilene - Lloyd A. Boyll, of Abilene, 102 years of age, died Monday in Abilene. Born on June 6, 1917, Lloyd spent a lifetime preaching, teaching counseling, mentoring and writing. He was born in Sullivan, Indiana and educated at Indiana State Teachers College. He lived and preached for the Church of Christ in Sullivan, Indiana; Mentone, Indiana; Evanston, Illinois; and Lafayette, Indiana. After a short stay in Logansport, Indiana he returned to school for his master's degree and taught school in Indianapolis and finished his working years as a Counselor at Northwest Junior High in Indianapolis. Lloyd and his wife Stella (Ellinger) moved to Abilene to be near family in 1996. Stella passed away in 2015. They were married 76 years. Lloyd found a home with Highland Church of Christ and Minter Lane Church of Christ where he made many friends and enjoyed visits from those friends in his later years when he was unable to attend services due to failing eyesight and hearing and other physical limitations. Through it all he kept the faith and finished the fight and knew that God had treasures laid up for him in heaven.
Lloyd is survived by sons David Boyll and family of Abilene, Texas; and Leonard Boyll of Lafayette, Indiana. Grand daughters are Libby Miller (Pete)and family of Springtown, Texas; and Kelli Grissom (Wade) and family of Graham, Texas. He loved his great grandchildren Brandon Hopper of San Angelo, Texas; Corbin Benner (Tory) and family of Eastland; Kailey Dobbs (Sam) and family of Springtown, Texas; and David Miller (Mattie)of McKinney, Texas. He is also survived by two great great-grand children, Hudson Benner and Julia Dobbs.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 12th from 5:30-6:30 pm with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 11, 2019