|
|
Lloyd T. Marlar
Abilene - Lloyd Thomas Marlar, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his home, in Abilene, Texas, surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Joyce Marlar; daughter, Melinda Gates and her husband Robert; son, Robert Marlar and his wife Angela; brother, Vernon Marlar and his wife Candy; sister, Dorothy Crump; grandchildren, Chelsea Bewick and her husband Buddy; Michaela Chandler; Kayla Therwhanger and her husband Ricky; Kelsey Chavez; Dustin Coats and his wife Erica; great-grandchildren Carter, Khloe, Allie, Mollie, Devon, Chance, Caselyn, and CaLece. And last but certainly not least his fur babies, Sassy, Abby, and Riley.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Lloyd Randall; brothers, Larry Marlar, Bob Marlar Jr., Howard Marlar; sisters, Phyllis Word, Jan Mattingly; father, Robert Marlar Sr. and mother, Juanita Marlar; father-in-law, Mart Nelms and mother-in-law, Myrtle Nelms.
He was born in Pampa, Texas on February 12, 1938 to Robert and Juanita Marlar.
Lloyd met Joyce in 1955 in high school, and he joined the Air Force in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart on August 30, 1958. He served his country for 21 years and is a Vietnam Veteran. After retiring from the Air Force, he served 32 years in Civil Service performing various duties. Most of that time was spent as an Engine Manager for C130's. He retired from Civil Service in 2009.
Lloyd joined John Sayles Masonic Lodge on February 12, 1976. His Masonic journey spanned four decades. He proudly served the lodge in various capacities until his passing.
He loved to fish and was an avid golfer. However, his greatest passion was his family and the times spent together.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26th from 5-7pm at Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, Texas 79606. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 27th at 2:00 pm at Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S. 27th, Abilene, Texas 79605. Burial will follow at Elliot-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery on Highway 277.
The family of Lloyd Marlar wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Kinder Hearts Hospice for their love and care during this difficult time.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019