Logan David McGill
Abilene - Logan David McGill of Abilene passed away February 9, 2020. A Memorial Services will be held Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 10am in North's Funeral Home.
Logan McGill was a fascinating man who lived life to it's fullest. His mission in life, was to never deny himself of any of life's pleasure's and to include as many people as possible to enjoy them with him! A long-time bookkeeper of Hack Drilling Co. was once quoted as to say: "History will prove that Logan will be know as the Great Consumer, he did his best to keep the American Economy thriving."
Logan died Sunday at Hendrick Hospice. He died on the same day as his father, 34 years later Feb. 9th. Both men were President of Hack Drilling. Both men had a passion for the oil business and the people that worked it!
Logan was born in Olney Illinois, December 17th, 1942. Two weeks later his family moved to Abilene TX. Logan started work at the very young age in the oil field. Logan often expressed how difficult it was to find a good driller to work for and still care enough to change his diapers. Logan worked for Reed Bit, Land and Marine Oil Rental and served as President of Hack Drilling Co. of Abilene.
Logan and his generation and industry have left a legacy of honesty, integrity and a love of their fellow man.
Survivors include a son, LD McGill of Tyler Texas; a daughter Kelli DeMasters of Grand Prairie Texas; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you send donations to the Ben Richey's Boys Ranch at 501 Ben Richey Dr. Abilene TX 79602.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020