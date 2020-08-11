Lois Anderson Hurni



Hawley - Lois Anderson Hurni, 81, passed away August 10, 2020. Viewing & Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Girdner Funeral Home 141 Elm St. Abilene, Texas. Funeral service will be 9:00am Thursday August 13, 2020 at Hawley Church of Christ, Hawley, Texas, with James Anderson and James Womack officiating. Burial will follow in Hawley cemetery, under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas. Pall bearers are; Micky Young, Gage Thomas, Matt Rall, Nathan Knight, Stetson Gartman, & Morgan Campbell. Honorary pall bearer Joseph Young.



She was born in Dickens, Texas to Leva and J.B Ussery. She had been an early employee of Litton Manufacturing of Lubbock Texas, where she made airplane parts. She settled in Hawley, Texas in 1975, and was a member of Hawley Baptist Church. She worked for Woodard's Superette in Hawley, Texas for many years, then worked for Pizza Pro for Hawley Grocery. She is an owner of Mom's Diner in Hawley for the past six years.



Mom enjoyed making ceramics, sewing and had made many quilts and clothes for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to play Wahoo and Farkle with a big glass of tea.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Dorothy Anderson, three sisters, one brother, and the first love of her life, Billy Wayne Anderson.



Lois is survived by her Husband, Wayne Hurni, two sons; Daniel Anderson of Odessa, and Steve Anderson (Angie) of Merkel. Four daughters; Vickie Young ( Ricky) of Merkel, Gwen Swonger (Larry) of Gordon, Brandi Anderson of Hawley, and Brittnee Thomas (Gage) of Anson. One sister, Betty McCutchen of Ralls, Texas. Also by fifteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.









