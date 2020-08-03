Lois Irene Behymer



Born February 16, 1923, to Len and Luella (Kauth) Rose in Newton, Kansas. She was the eldest of seven children, Robert, Alvin, Eleanor, Jim, Clarence, and Carlton.



She married George Lindsay and from this union came three children, Nancy, George Jr. and Bettye. They divorced. She married Harold Behymer, a war veteran after the war. They were blessed with two children, Gene and Jennifer. A baby, Edith, died shortly after birth.



She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge. She served in every office and loved the Lodge. Lois worked at various occupations from a florist, factory worker, and ending in insurance when she retired at the age of 86.



Lois passed from this earthly life, July 30, 2020, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Robert, Alvin, Clarence, and sister, Eleanor; son George Jr. and daughter Bettye and son-in-law Jim.



She is survived by brothers, Jim and Carlton (Beverly); daughter, Nancy(Dale), the late George Jr. (Adela), son, Gene (Susan) and daughter, Jennifer (Mike); grandchildren, Rhonda (Lee), Julie (Brad S.), Craig (Pam), Carrie (Brad Y.), Anthony (Maria), Scott (Stacy), Robert (Erica), Michele (Michael), Gina (Adam), Weleta (Derrick), Anthony (Isabella) and Brooke (Jonathan); great grandchildren, William (Kisha), Austen (Precious), Kendale, Cassie (Austin), Bryan, Brooke S., Leah (Stephen), Scott (Shay), Dameon, Emma, Tamia, Toni, Jahlil, Keeyana, Keyshawn, Kamil, Remia, Robert Jr., Ryan, Tim, Chace, Jacob, Ben, Allison, Brittney, Dallas, Liam, Anthony, Alex, Makaila and Bjorn; great-great grandchildren, Hayden, Hannah, August, Nathaniel, Natalyn, Noa, Harlee, Elyse, Raylan, Belle, Remi, Alex, Mailani, Elijah and Malik Jr; and many nieces and nephews.



Lois was proud of six generations of firstborn women with the birth of her first granddaughter. She loved being with her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending family and children's activities. She kept herself busy and had pleasure in dancing, crocheting, playing card games, domino games, crossword puzzles, word search, and reading. A granddaughter said she taught her to speak her mind and to be herself.



Although she is gone she remains in our hearts.



Lois will be interned at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, California by her husband.









