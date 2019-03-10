Lois Kirk



Abilene - Lois Yuneva Kirk left this world to join her heavenly family March 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Tatum Cemetery in Tatum, New Mexico at 2:00 p.m. Texas time, 1:00 p.m. local time. Arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.



Lois was born to Frank Doven and Daisy Dean Bass on March 22, 1925 . Hers was a humble lifestyle. She loved the Lord, her family and friends. She had a "green thumb" and enjoyed beautiful flowers. She had an inner strength and grace that sustained her and was evident in her longevity of 93 years of age.



She was the youngest of 5 children. She had 3 sisters and 1 brother that preceded her in death.



Her parents moved from New Mexico to Abilene, Texas so she could attend college. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Abilene Christian College.



She is survived by her loving family: son, Oliver Frank Kirk and his wife Barbara; daughter, Sandi Hedges; granddaughter, Angela Derby and husband Jeff and her children, Myah and Wyatt Grady; grandson, Christopher Wise; 4 nieces and 4 nephews; 2 step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren;



The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for the heartfelt visits and phone calls; the support of the University Church of Christ family; and her loving caregivers at Northern Oaks Nursing Facility and Kinder Hearts Hospice.



"Because He lives I can face tomorrow; because He lives all fear is gone; because I know He holds the future; and life is worth the living because He lives."



Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 10, 2019