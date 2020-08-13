1/1
Lois Maurine Wells Boyce
Hawley - Lois Maurine Wells Boyce of Hawley passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at Hawley Cemetery at 10 AM. Visitation will be Friday August 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hawley, TX, from 6-7 PM.

Maurine was born October 11, 1922 in Ovalo, TX to Stella Goen and Wayne Abernathy, spending her formative years in Abilene. She and her husband Troy owned several businesses through the years, culminating in a move to Hawley in 1960 to own and operate the Hawley Grocery Store, after which she was a long-time employee of Mrs Baird's Bakery. Maurine was a long time member of 1st Baptist Church in Hawley.

Maurine was preceded in death by parents, Husband Troy Wells, son Bently Wells, and sister Katie Chaney.

Left to cherish her memories are: Beverly Davenport of Hawley, TX, grandsons Robert Davenport (Sharon) of Hawley, TX, , Randy Davenport of Abilene, TX, Bruce Davenport (Colleen) of Austin, TX, Troy Davenport (Nezi) of New Braunfels,TX, 6 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
I loved working with Maurine at Mrs Bairds what a jewel.You will be missed.Prayers for your family.Love Ken and Sandy Mills
Sandy Mills
Coworker
