Lola Faye Nelson
Abilene - Lola Faye Nelson was welcomed into Heaven on November 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She surely was one of God's finest.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25, at 11:30 at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Faye was born on April 25, 1933 to William and Ada Pearl Thomas. She was born on the family farm near DeLeon, Texas. She attended schools at Duster and DeLeon. Faye married Bobby Travis Nelson, who was the love of her life, and they were married for 62 years until his death in 2016. They had two children, Jan and Robert Nelson.
Faye worked at the Texas Highway Department, now known as TxDOT, for 25 years, but her family was her top priority and joy in life. She was absolutely devoted and loyal to her husband, kids, and grandkids. She loved being with her family and was always so proud of them all. She and Bob were there for countless events in their lives, whether great or small. Faye was their biggest fan. She loved her kids-in-law as her own, and they loved her back.
She was a talented lady and she loved to sew, paint, and decorate. She was also a very good cook, and we all enjoyed hundreds of delicious meals from her kitchen. She also loved to read and travel, and she and the family had lots of fun adventures. Faye was a very compassionate and caring person - she loved taking meals to others, and served in many ways at her church. She had many dear friends who loved her. She was a woman of strong faith in Jesus, believing in His love and relying on His power all of her life.
Faye was a gentle, loving lady, but she was strong as well. Her upbringing on the farm, living through WWII and the Great Depression gave her a resolve and a toughness that stayed with her until the end. She was a beautiful soul, and we will miss her terribly, but we are looking forward to that day when we can all be together again.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ada Pearl Thomas, and her brother, Garland Ray Thomas. Faye is survived by her daughter, Janet Nelson Fischer and husband Gary; son Robert Nelson and wife Toni; sister Ada Hudson; grandchildren Jason Travis Fischer, Jennifer Fischer Carroll and husband Caleb and great-grandchildren Harper and Sawyer; Emily Fischer, Ashley McGuire, and Lindsey Meek Lovell and husband Michael and great- grandson Michael, and by numerous nephews, nieces and other family.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Hendrick Hospice, Wisteria and Legacy Lane for the loving care they provided in the last few years and months of Faye's life.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHom.ecom
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019