Lola Mae Johnson
Moran - Lola Mae Johnson, age 91 of Moran, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Due to the government mandate, a private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 27th in the Moran Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lola Mae Roland was born May 29, 1928 in Merkel, Texas to parents Henry W. Roland and Nila Mae Morton Roland. On May 23, 1944, Lola Mae married James LaMoine Johnson in Merkel. She worked as a hairdresser and was a proud farm wife for 52 years. Mrs. Johnson had many beloved friends in the Moran community. Following her husband's death in 2015, she lived at the Lyndale retirement community in Abilene. She gained many sweet friends there. Her favorite pastime was the daily 42 game with her domino group. They had great fun together! Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nila Roland; her husband of 71 years, James Johnson; and one son-in-law, Allen Davis.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by two daughters, Fay Holliday and husband Roscoe Clyde of Abilene, Pam Davis of Longview; two grandsons, Mark Holliday and wife Dusty Ann of Dallas, Brandon Davis and wife April of Austin; three great grandchildren, Macy Holliday and Cade Holliday, both of Dallas, Elliott Davis of Austin; two sisters, Bobbie Gray of Lovington, New Mexico, Carolyn Sue Atchley of Glen Rose; one brother, James Henry Roland of Odessa; one brother-in-law, Gaylon Johnson and wife Sue of Moran; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the love and care given to Mr. and Mrs. Johnson by Dr. Will Shudde during their elder years. We are also grateful for the excellent care provided by Cardiology Consultants and by the Hendrick Medical Center doctors and nurses. In particular, the ICU nurses for their tender and sensitive care for Mrs. Johnson and her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Moran Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 96, Moran, TX 76464 and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Due to Governor Abbott's executive order, in accordance with the guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people, therefore we are limiting crowds at the mortuary to 10 people at a time. If you wish to come by, we ask that you use the provided hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the mortuary.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020