Lonnie Lowell Milstead, Jr.



Abilene, TX



Lonnie Lowell Milstead Jr. was born to Lonnie and Maude Akers Milstead on March 9, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA. Lonnie began his education in first grade in Big Spring, Tx and graduated from Abilene High School in 1943. He Played in the Eagle Marching Band under Professor Bynum for 2 years. Lonnie's last 2 years of high school was spent as an apprentice at Hoppe Auto Electric with Rainey Owens as the instructor. Lonnie enlisted in the US Navy in January 1943 where he served as a ship electrician for 3 years. He was discharged in January 1946. His LST was then posted in Italy, France, Greece and North Africa. His ship was in the Southern France Invasion and made 22 trips to establish the Anzio, Italy Beachhead. Lonnie attended Abilene Christian University for 1 semester, served as a city electrician for 2 years and then was employed by the Federal Aviation Agency for 32 years. He was stationed at several locations in the South Western Region (FT. Worth) and Western Region (LAX). While working for the FAA, Lonnie went on loan to the US State Dept in Afghanistan, UN in Egypt and Suriname, South America and Beirut, Lebanon.



He is survived by his wife, Peggy Weldon Graham Milstead; daughter, Debi Milstead Simmons and husband John Simmons (UK); son, Tim Milstead and wife Lorraine Hulet Milstead (Rockwall); son, Brad Milstead (Rockwall); son, Jerry Milstead and wife Meg Hancock Milstead (Sachse); and son, Brad Weldon and wife Janaye Hale Weldon (Plano). Grandchildren: Amy, Sam, Amanda, Richard, Jason, Wendy, Matthew, Amy, Zachary, Alex, Lorna, Maggie, Jake, Aubrey, Chris, Haley and Ben. Great Grandchildren: Emma, Gibson, Kennedy, Landry, Weldon, Charlie and Dalton. Lonnie is preceded in death by parents, Lonnie and Maude Akers Milstead; infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Milstead; daughter, Karen Weldon; brother, James Russell Milstead; and first wife, Lorna Hunter Milstead.



A visitation will be held at 10:30 am Monday February 25, 2019 at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St with a service to follow at 11:00 am in the Chapel at the funeral home. If you would like to make a contribution in honor of Lonnie, the family requests that you consider FaithWorks of Abilene, 1229 North Mockingbird, 79603. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary