1/1
Lonnie Tom Baldridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lonnie Tom Baldridge

Abilene - Lonnie Tom Baldridge, 75 of Abilene passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 9 at 2:00 PM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene with Rev. David Romanik officiating under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde.

Lonnie was born July 13, 1945 in Abilene to Buck and Patricia (Bruton) Baldridge. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1963 then enlisted in the US Air force in 1965. He was honorably discharged January 24, 1969 then entered the Air Force Reserves. Lonnie served his country until September 21, 1971. Following his military service, he attended Hardin-Simmons University then Cosmetology school. He was a stylist for over forty years, working in Austin and Abilene. Lonnie was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was giving and fun to be around. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many close friends. Lonnie was a member of Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Baldridge of Abilene; nieces, Tracy Roeder and Laura Lewis, both of Abilene.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his father Buck, sister Patricia Lynn Lewis and brother Scott Baldridge.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved