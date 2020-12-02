Lonnie Tom Baldridge
Abilene - Lonnie Tom Baldridge, 75 of Abilene passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 9 at 2:00 PM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene with Rev. David Romanik officiating under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde.
Lonnie was born July 13, 1945 in Abilene to Buck and Patricia (Bruton) Baldridge. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1963 then enlisted in the US Air force in 1965. He was honorably discharged January 24, 1969 then entered the Air Force Reserves. Lonnie served his country until September 21, 1971. Following his military service, he attended Hardin-Simmons University then Cosmetology school. He was a stylist for over forty years, working in Austin and Abilene. Lonnie was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was giving and fun to be around. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many close friends. Lonnie was a member of Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Baldridge of Abilene; nieces, Tracy Roeder and Laura Lewis, both of Abilene.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his father Buck, sister Patricia Lynn Lewis and brother Scott Baldridge.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
