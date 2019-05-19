|
Lora Elizabeth Langford
Abilene - Lora Langford, 88, died Wednesday May 15, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday May 20, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, with Amy Wilson Feltz of Aldersgate United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday May 19, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Lora was born in Fort Worth, TX on 24 July, 1930. She attended Polytechnic High School where she met Alvin, the love of her life. They married in 1950 while he was a sophomore at Texas A&M. This was the beginning of a long and rewarding life together.
Lora was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Her husband's job as an Air Force officer came with many demands, and Lora had the strength in love to hold her family together. She provided a steadying hand as the family had to move every 2 to 4 years. She raised four boys in this mobile environment and made sure they always knew there was unconditional love and security at home. She nurtured her boys and instilled in them a sense of confidence and self-worth that enabled them to embrace the many challenges that came with relocating so frequently. This included a very difficult year when her husband, and father to her boys, spent a long year away from home fighting in the Vietnam War. Her sons are very thankful for her loving touch as they have grown into responsible successful adults.
As Lora and Al moved into retirement, Lora kept busy working as a church secretary and volunteering at the local hospital. They moved from Ft Worth to Abilene, TX in 2008 to be closer to her family. She continued her volunteer work at Abilene Regional Hospital. Lora was devoted to her husband Alvin up until his death in 2015. They were happily married for 65 years.
Lora was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and her granddaughter Marjorie.
Lora is survived by her four sons, Larry, Mike, Greg, and Stephen, three granddaughters, six grandsons, and twelve great grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 19, 2019