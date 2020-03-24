|
|
Loren Boyd Henson
Abilene - On October 23, 1929, this world was blessed with Loren Boyd Henson. The world, and especially our family, lost a great man on March 21, 2020. Some people called him Boyd, some people called him Loren, and some people called him Papa. He lived a wonderful 90 years. He was born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and his family moved to Odessa, Texas in 1934. The first two years there, they lived in a tent with a wooden floor. He was the oldest of four boys. He met Dora West in the Odessa High School band, where they both played French horn. They married on February 11, 1950. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage before she succumbed to the ravages of cancer. God soon returned joy to his life in the form of Patsy Stephenson. They married in September, 2003. They had seven years of love and laughter before she left this world. A few years passed, and he found love again with his sweetheart, Carmen Milton. She passed away in July, 2019. Having three great loves in his life is a testament to his lovable and loving nature, as well as his tenacity and determination.
Loren served in the Naval Reserve from 1954-58. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech in 1960 and was a lifelong Red Raiders fan. He also earned an MBA from Angelo State University in 1975. He worked for West Texas Utilities for most of his career as a power plant manager and plant maintenance manager before his retirement in 1992. To advance his lifelong love of airplanes and aviation, he pursued a private pilots license. He went back to school in his retirement to earn his Aircraft A&P certificate in order to do his own maintenance on his airplane. He was a member of the Abilene chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He returned to playing the French horn and was a member of the Wylie Baptist Church orchestra and the Abilene Community Band.
He lived the last nine years of his life at Wesley Court Independent Living Apartments, where he made many dear friends. He especially enjoyed coffee with "the guys" where they talked, debated, and solved the world's problems in an hour almost every morning.
Preceding him in death were his parents, L.B. and Gail Henson, his three loves, several sisters-and brothers-in-law, and a nephew, John Henson.
Here to continue his legacy of love with Dora are his two sons and their families: Larry and Dee Henson and their children, Lauren and Ross McGarrah, and Lee Henson; David and Becca Henson and their children, Dax Henson and Drew Henson. In addition, he loved the families of his loves: Danny and Dinah Stephenson, David and Kayla Stephenson, Donna and David Kilgo, Claude and Carolyn Milton, and Janet and Steve Piper. Also continuing his legacy of love are his brothers and their families: Dean and Joann Henson, Johnny Henson, and Joe and Judy Henson, and the extended West Family, including Evelyn Singleterry, Margaret West, and Robert and Darlene West.
Loren was a faithful member of Wylie Baptist Church for many years.
Sadly, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is unable to have a funeral at this time. They will plan a memorial service at some point in the future.
The family guestbook is available for signing at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 24, 2020