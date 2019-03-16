|
|
Lorene Ardell Beason
Rochester - Lorene Ardell Beason, 102, of Rochester, Texas died March 12, 2019 at Haskell Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Rochester Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Beason Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. A visitation will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm Saturday at Rochester Church of Christ, prior to the service. Viewing will be at the Haskell Funeral Home on Friday from 8 am to 7pm. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Lorene was born to Robert Lee and Ethel (Watkins) Williams at Duster, Comanche County, Texas on January 10, 1917. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1934. She was a member of Rochester Church of Christ.
Among her other accomplishments are graduating from Vocational Nursing School in 1969, at 52 years of age. She became a Nursing Home Administrator, working several years. Upon retirement, she operated a Private Care Facility in her home for 10 years. She was an avid quilter and farmer at heart.
Lorene married Tolbert Beason on December 21, 1935. To this union 3 children were born.
Survivors include one daughter, Noel Pittman, Earth, Texas; son, Jerry (Elaine) Beason, Mt. Pleasant; and daughter-in-law, Jean Beason, Rochester, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Ethel Williams; husband, Tolbert Beason; son, Kenneth Beason; grandson, Steven Logsdon; and sister, Ruby Gore of DeQueen, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rochester Church of Christ, PO Box 70; Rochester Fire Department, PO Box 186; or Rochester Neighborhood Watch, PO Box 186, Rochester, TX 79544.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 16, 2019