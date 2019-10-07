|
|
Lorenza Seballos
Coleman - Lorenza Seballos, age 89, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas surrounded by her loved ones. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by the recital of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street in Coleman. Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 303 E. College Street in Coleman. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Anson.
She was born Lorenza Zambrano on March 2, 1930 in Rogers, Texas to Antonio Zambrano and Maria Rangel Zambrano. She was raised in the Aleman Community in Hamilton County and attended school in Ireland. Lorenza married Emilio Seballos, Sr. on February 3, 1947 in Anson. They relocated to Coleman in 1977. Lorenza was a superb seamstress and loved to make wedding dresses and ballgowns. She also had an expertise on gardening and could make divinity that would make your mouth water. Lorenza loved spending time with her family and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by a son, John Gabriel Seballos; grandson Patrick Seballos; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Andrew Garcia and Meagan Marie Seballos.
Lorenza is survived by her children, Emilio Seballos, Jr. and wife Dorothy of Coleman, Ernestine Garcia of Lampasas, Rosalinda Garcia and husband Ruben of North Richland Hills, Santos Seballos of Coleman, Gracie Munoz and partner Nicholas Rhodes of Cedar Park, Rosemary Mendez and husband Joe of Georgetown, Tony Seballos and wife Virginia of Pflugerville, and Gloria Allen and husband Donny of Voss; sisters Fidela Garcia of Anson, Maria Serna of Georgetown, Velia Montes of Indianapolis, Indiana, Yolanda Herrera of Merced, California, Rufina Tejandon of Watsonville, California; brothers, Antonio Zambrano, Juan Zambrano, Benito Zambrano, Gumercindo Zambrano, Enrique Zambrano all of California, Patricio Zambrano of Rotan, and Joe Zambrano of Edinburg; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested in memory of Lorenza to the at or to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 7, 2019