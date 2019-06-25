|
Loretta Aguillon
Big Spring - LORETTA AGUILLON, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home in Big Spring. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born June 25, 1962, in Big Spring, Loretta was the daughter of Lawrence and LouAnn (King) Woellert.
Loretta worked for many years as a manager for convenient stores. She was known as Retta to all her family and friends. She was known for her love of all animals (especially her dogs), and for cooking for a large group. She had many friends that loved her like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Laura Lawson; two brothers, Lance Woellert and Lynn Woellert.
She is survived by her husband, Marcelo Aguillon of Troy; one son, Michael (and wife, Crystal) of Abilene; one sister, Linda (and husband, Richard) of Anson; Carole and Larry Woellert (aunt and uncle) of Pendleton; by Marcello's children, Lori Watler of Harker Heights, Jacob Aguillon of Honolulu, HI, Marcelo Aguillon, Jr., of Rogers; her best friend of 36 years, Janis Noyes and her mother, Johnnie of Big Spring; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 25, 2019