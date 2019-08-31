|
|
Loretta Jean Light
Abilene - Loretta Jean Light, 71, of Abilene passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Abilene. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 with Msgr. Frederick Nawarskas officiating. Services under the direction of Elmwood Funeral Home. Loretta was born on August 17, 1948 in Cumberland, Maryland. She leaves behind the love of her life, Gary Light. Loretta loved art, all animals and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and participated in the choir. Loretta is also survived by a large extended family and many dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 31, 2019