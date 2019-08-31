Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
5410 Buffalo Gap Rd
Abilene, TX
View Map
Loretta Jean Light


1948 - 2019
Loretta Jean Light Obituary
Loretta Jean Light

Abilene - Loretta Jean Light, 71, of Abilene passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Abilene. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 with Msgr. Frederick Nawarskas officiating. Services under the direction of Elmwood Funeral Home. Loretta was born on August 17, 1948 in Cumberland, Maryland. She leaves behind the love of her life, Gary Light. Loretta loved art, all animals and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and participated in the choir. Loretta is also survived by a large extended family and many dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 31, 2019
