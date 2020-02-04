|
Lou Jean Lovvorn
Stamford - Lou Jean Lovvorn, 95, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in Stamford, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Stamford with Pastor John Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Lou Jean McAllister was born March 11, 1924, in the Tuxedo Community to the late Jesse and Nixie (Link) McAllister. Some of her favorite childhood memories were watching the trains roll by her farmhouse in the midst of cotton fields and visiting The Chicago World's Fair in 1933 with her family. Lou Jean attended a three room schoolhouse in Tuxedo where she skipped the second grade. Beginning her Junior year of high school she transferred to Stamford, where she graduated in 1940. She then attended Draughon's Business College and Hardin-Simmons University where she was an assistant to her Bible professor.
Lou Jean married her high school sweetheart, James Douglas Lovvorn, on June 17, 1943, in Abilene, Texas. While Doug was serving in the Air Force during World War II, they lived in La Grande, Oregon, and Santa Ana, California, where Lou Jean assembled fuel tanks for aircraft in similar fashion to Rosie the Riveter. After the war, they moved to the Corinth Community to rear a family. She helped Doug harvest crops by driving cotton trailers to the gin. They were married for 63 years.
Lou Jean enjoyed reading books and newspapers, watching game shows, and sending greeting and birthday cards to a veritable plethora of family and friends. She prided herself exercising proper spelling and grammar, and on putting her best foot forward. Upon being widowed, she began a weekday tradition of playing dominoes and eating at the VIP Center. Until the last, for more than four decades "Grandma" held an annual Christmas gathering that provided indelible memories. She religiously attended Sunday school and church as a lifetime Baptist and longtime member of First Baptist Church in Stamford. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include two sons, Leslie Lovvorn and wife Jamie of Canadian, Texas, Marc Lovvorn and wife Diane of Stamford; two daughters, Karen Nauert of Stamford, Janet Duncan and husband David of Amarillo; 10 grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Holland, Scott (Jennifer) Lovvorn, Courtney (Brian) Love, Colin Lovvorn, Derek Lovvorn, Marci (Kirk) Acheson, Mandi (Brad) Whittlesey, Logan Nauert, Blake Nauert, and Austin (Cassy) Duncan; 10 great grandchildren; eight nieces; three nephews; a sister-in-law, Harriet Provost; and an assemblage of family and friends.
Lou Jean was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister, Winifred Osgood and husband Ervin; two brothers, Warren McAllister and wife Lois, and Neil McAllister; brother-in-law Vernon Lovvorn and wife Mary; sister-in-law Nancy White and husband Lynn; and son-in-law Dwain Nauert.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Austin Duncan, Logan Nauert, Blake Nauert, Scott Lovvorn, Colin Lovvorn, Derek Lovvorn; and grandsons-in-law, Kirk Acheson, Brad Whittlesey, Brian Love, and Brian Holland.
Honorary Pallbearers will be J C Riddle, Don Taylor, Oscar Armstrong, Arlon Baize, and David White.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020