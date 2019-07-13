Louis "Lou" John Paulsen



Abilene - Louis 'Lou' John Paulsen of Abilene, Texas died on July 9, 2019. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on December 23, 1928 to Ludwig C. Paulsen and Marie Paulsen (Fix) who both preceded him in death. He was married to Sharon Pattison Paulsen for 198 months who preceded him in death by 14 days. He had 6 brothers and sisters (5 of whom preceded him in death)—Louisa C. Paulsen, Ruby L. Paulsen, Rose E. Paulsen, Loren C. Paulsen, Doris L. Paulsen, and Ivan C. Paulsen who survives him; 4 children, Randy Paulsen and his wife LeAnn (Boone, IA), Gail Isen (Sausalito, CA), Mark Paulsen (Roseville, CA) and Brian Paulsen and his wife Sherri (Excelsior, MN); 3 step-children, K.C. Hawthorne and his wife Alice (Tacoma, WA), Karyn Hawthorne (Washington, IL) and Kimberly Hawthorne (Washington, IL), 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



Lou was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was a veteran who served in the United States Navy aboard the Battleship USS Iowa and USS Bremerton. He was recently honored in Abilene for his service to our country.



He and Sharon were Honorary Base Commanders for the Dyess Airforce Base in Abilene. He was a member of Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Abilene Home Builders Association, American Restroom Association and a member and former board member of Portable Sanitation Association International. He was owner/operator of Can-Doo Portable Restrooms in Abilene and San Angelo. Lou was a proud Texas longhorn cattle rancher.



In Peoria, he was a member of the Peoria Rotary Club Downtown, Peoria Association of Commerce, Peoria Area Realtors Association and several others. He was the founder of the Peoria Harbor Marina (which later became Wharf Harbor) and co-owned NuTech Antifreeze.



Lou will always be remembered for his humor as much as for his giving heart and his love for his family and friends. In Peoria, he will be remembered for his commercial appearances as Harvey Wallbanger for P & W Builders in the 1970's through the 1980's. In Abilene, he also made regular appearances on a local radio show where he was his own alter ego, Luke Warmwater. Lou always had a joke to lift everyone's spirits.



He and Sharon considered serving the community as an important part of their lives. Over the years he and his wife supported many worthwhile organizations including: Peoria— , MDA, Easter Seals, , and St. Jude; Abilene—Ben Richey Boys Ranch, National Center for Children's Literature and Museum, The Grace Museum, The Center for Contemporary Arts and so many others which they supported over the years.



Visitation will be held from 5-7pm at North Funeral Home in Abilene, TX on July 14th. Services will be held at 9:30am on July 15th at North Funeral Home, followed by internment at Texas State Military Cemetery at 11am, the same day, July 15th, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations listed or to .



Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 13, 2019