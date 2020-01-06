|
|
Louise Mazy
Bowie - Louise Hollis Mazy, 101 of Bowie, TX went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Entombment service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene, TX, with Chaplain Donna Kleman officiating.
Louise was born September 1, 1918 in Abilene, TX, she was raised on a dairy farm where she met and married her husband, JB Mazy on October 19, 1936. A very hardworking woman, she retired from T.S. Langford Company in 1980. She was very independent, did her own yard work, was an immaculate housekeeper and wonderful cook, famous in her family for her chicken and dumplings and perfect divinity. She moved to Bowie in 2001 and still lived alone until 2011 when she moved in with her daughter Shirley Wasson after the passing of her son-in-law, Bryan. Louise was a member of Grace Methodist Church (formerly Epworth United Methodist where she was a charter member) in Abilene. She walked 3 miles a day and was an avid reader until her eyesight failed, loved playing Skip-Bo and watching Wheel of Fortune.
She is preceded in death by her husband JB Mazy, parents David & Minnie Cathey, sisters Beth Whitten, Nell Hart and JoAnn Reed, 2 son-in-laws, Frankie Thomas and Bryan Wasson, and great-niece Shelly Hart.
Louise is survived by her 2 daughters, Shirley Wasson of Bowie, TX and Barbara Thomas of Matthews, NC; her nephew she raised as a son Jimmy Hart & wife Kim of Kaufman, TX; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews
The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church-Building Fund, 307 Lindsey, Bowie, TX or Kindred Hospice, 4210, Kell West,Suite 204, Wichita Falls, TX 76309.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020