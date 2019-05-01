Louise Welch



Abilene - Louise Victoria Welch was born on October 27, 1933 in Simpson County Mississippi and was called home to be with Jesus on April 29, 2019.



Louise graduated from Magee High in 1952. After graduation she met and married Billy John Welch. Louise and Billy had three sons, Gary Welch, Ronnie Welch, and Terry Welch.



Billy preceded Louise in death early in their marriage. Louise was an amazingly strong woman, who worked numerous jobs to support and care for her cherished sons. She worked many years in the finance industry, as well as managing senior citizen's apartment complex's in the Mississippi and Tennessee area. When not working, you could find Louise spending time with her family and friends. She also, had a love for Casino's, after her dancing shoes had worn out.



Louise's beauty and smile would light up any room when she walked in. Louise's grace, love, and compassion for others, is also one of the many reasons she is and will always be everyone's favorite "Aunt Lucy." To be a friend of Louise's, you have a friend for life.



Louise also spent many years in Texas while in retirement. Residing in Abilene she made numerous friends, who were also all captivated by her radiant and loving personality.



Although Louise will be missed by everyone who loved and knew her. By knowing her, we all know she is happy- dancing and rejoicing in heaven right now. There is no doubt she will be watching over each and every one of us, until we are all reunited in heaven again.



Louise was preceded in death by her parents Dee & Lula Axton, Husband Billy John Welch. As well as a sister Ruby McInnis



Survivors include: Gary and Janae Welch of Abilene, Tx., Ronnie Welch of Mendenhall Ms. Terry Welch of Raymond Ms., 8 grandsons, 4 grand daughters, 7 great grand children, one brother Charles Axton, one sister Vera Lee Sullivan, and numerous nieces and nephews.



