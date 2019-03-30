Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lange Funeral Home
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
1501 N. Broadway
Ballinger, TX
Resources
Lowell White "Shiner" Freeman


Lowell White "Shiner" Freeman Obituary
Lowell White "Shiner" Freeman

Hatchel - Lowell White "Shiner" Freeman passed away March 28, 2019, at the age of 75, in Ballinger, Texas.

Shiner was born December 1, 1943 in Abilene, TX to Lowell E. Freeman and Alta Mae Nesmith Freeman. Growing up in the Potosi community, south of Abilene, he attended Wylie ISD, graduating in 1962. He attended Abilene Christian College and Texas Tech University, receiving a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Agricultural Education, in 1968. Shiner married his one love, Lynnette Estes Freeman, on February 25, 1967 and they enjoyed fifty-two years of marriage.

After graduation he began his thirty years of teaching Vocational Ag at Rochester ISD and his last twenty years at Cooper High School in Abilene, TX. He enjoyed working with students in Ag, in both Ag projects and training for livestock judging contest. Shiner loved his job and kept a close friendship with many ex-students through the years.

Shiner and Lynnette retired to Lynnette's grandparent's place in Runnels County in 1998. Shiner's real passion was his life as a farmer and rancher in Potosi and the Hatchel community. He loved raising sheep, after retirement, especially fine wool and crossbred sheep for other kids to show. Besides farming and ranching, Shiner loved to hunt, bass fish, play golf, feed the deer, and ride around the place in his gator to enjoy the surroundings.

Shiner was always generous with his time and support. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger, Vocational Ag Teachers Association, Elm Creek Water District, and served and volunteered on many boards while living in Abilene. He especially enjoyed working with Hendrick Home for Children and Ben Richey Boys Ranch while teaching at Cooper.

He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Byron and Josephine Estes.

Shiner is survived by his wife, Lynnette; son, Lowell Ryan Freeman and wife Christina of Midland; granddaughters, Charity of Whiteville, NC and Sierra of Levelland, TX; and great-granddaughter, Raelynn. He is also survived by numerous cousins, especially Lynnette's cousin Sarah Craig of Ballinger.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 - 7:00 pm on Saturday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger. Burial will be at Old Runnels Cemetery with family receiving friends at a reception, in the church fellowship hall, following the burial.

The family request that memorials be made to the Ben Richey Boys Ranch, Ballinger Hospice, or Old Runnels Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
