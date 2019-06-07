Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
at his home
L.r. (Bud) Williams Obituary
(Bud) L.R. Williams

Abilene - (Bud) L.R. Williams, born August 3,1957. Lost his battle with cancer June 4, 2019.

"I had a damn good life!"

He is survived by his mother Brooxie Williams; wife June, of 41 years; daughter Toni, and husband Brad Kerr and granddaughter Taylor; his son Casey Williams and granddaughters Savannah and Haylee; sister Judy Horn and family; brother Jerry Williams and family; many nieces and nephews and Daniel Walton. In lieu of a funeral service, a Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday at his home. Donations can be made in his honor to Fire & Ice Feast, Hendrick Home for Children, Ben Richey Boys Ranch, and Hendrick Hospice. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 7, 2019
