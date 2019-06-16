|
L.S. Kennedy
Gorman - L.S. Kennedy, age 89, of Gorman, Texas passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at De Leon Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born November 30, 1929, in Cross Plains, Texas o the late Leonard Samuel Kennedy (1893-1976) and Conan Doyle Edwards Kennedy (1896-1968).
L.S. was a Korean War Veteran and served at Ft Polk, LA. Upon fulfilling his military obligation he worked in the oil and gas refinery business for 30 plus years until retirement at age 60. He loved being retired and just doing what he wanted.
He is survived by his sister, Conan Evelyn Kennedy Coleman of Ft. Worth, Texas; brother, Jimmie Carl Kennedy of Waco, Texas; and daughter, Rhonda Webb and husband, David, of Abilene, Texas. L.S. was preceded in death by his loving wife, Glenna Joyce Kennedy; three brothers, Alton, Irving and Frank; and sister, Gwendolyn Kennedy.
The Kennedy family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 12-2:00 p.m. at Nowlin Anders Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Ken Lunsford officiating. L.S. will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Glenna Joyce Kennedy, in De Leon Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund at 2223 S. Buckner Blvd, Suite #250, Dallas, Texas 75227, in memory of L.S.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 16, 2019