Lt. Col. Carl Gentine, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Tuscola - Lt. Col. Carl William Gentine, U.S. Army (Ret.) entered his heavenly home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 6 PM until 8 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral Services will be 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 3 at River of Life Church, 539 US-83, Abilene, with Dr. David Ray officiating. Interment will follow at 1 PM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.
Lt. Col. Gentine was born in Ft. Monmouth, NJ to CWO Paul William and Helen Gentine on July 25, 1943. Being in the military as a child, he moved every three or four years, finishing his senior year of high school in Tustin, CA. Upon graduation from high school, it seemed only likely that he continued with the military life he had enjoyed throughout the year. Carl graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1965, and almost immediately was assigned to Vietnam where he served two tours. After 20 years of service to his beloved country, he retired from the U.S. Army. He later went on to work for E-Systems and Raytheon.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kerri D. Gentine.
Lt. Col. Gentine is survived by his wife and soulmate, Suzi; daughter, Kristin Gentine and husband Jonathon Roberts; daughter, Stephanie Oxford; son, Thad Oxford and wife Jessica; two brothers, Paul and wife Muriel, and Marc and wife Sue. He was blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And last, but never least, his fur babies: Landry, Prince, and Blossom.
The Honor Guard from Ft. Hood, Texas will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be given to The Southwest Parkinson's Society, 3610 22nd St, Suite 30 Lubbock, Texas 79410.
The family of Lt. Col. Gentine would also like to thank Hendrick Hospice nurses and aides for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 2, 2019