Lucas Tanner Moore
Moore, SC - October 30, 1987 - August 6, 2019
Lucas Tanner Moore, 31, of Moore, SC, passed away on August 06, 2019. Born in Abilene, TX, he is the son of William Shoffner Moore, II of Abilene, TX, and Laura Gail Traywick Moore of Moore, SC.
Tanner loved being outdoors, whether it was hunting on the family ranch, hiking, kayaking, playing disc golf going to the beach or being in the mountains. He loved music, live music and jamming out to one of his favorite bands, Widespread Panic. Tanner was full of life, energy and love, and had a sunshine smile and one-of-a- kind spirit. He also loved all animals, especially his queen fur-baby Java.
In addition to his parents, Tanner is survived by his dog Java; sister Shelby Moore; maternal grandmother Delura Traywick; aunts and uncles Robert Traywick (Cheri), Phillip Traywick (Jolene), Michalyn Walker (Patrick), Lynn Howard (John Dallas), Lisa Long (Tom) and Laurie Garner (Pat); many cousins: William Everett Smith, Mackenzie Traywick, Alex & Andrew Traywick, Abby Traywick, Sam & Cora Walker, Kathleen Long Turner, John Dallas Howard and Sarah Jane Galloway (Bart). He also has many lifelong friends from Texas and South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Tunes for Tots Worldwide, 5300 NE 24th Terrace, 126C, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, The Weimaraner Rescue of SC, www.weimrescuesc.org and Nuci's Space, 396 Oconee St. Athens, GA 30601.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 5:00 PM at Pearson's Falls Saluda, NC.
Tanner's final resting place will be at the family ranch in Moran, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 15, 2019