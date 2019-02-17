|
|
Lucille Freeman Pointer
Abilene, TX
Lucille Freeman Pointer was born west of Rule, Texas on August 3, 1925 to Barto Freeman and Della Malone Freeman. She went to be with the Lord Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 93.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Iberis Cemetery on Hardwick Road, with Tony Ferguson officiating.
Lucille graduated from Old Glory High School in 1943. She worked in an airplane factory in San Diego, California until World War II ended. She then worked at Sears in Long Beach, California in the jewelry department as Assistant Manager for three and a half years. She moved back to Texas, where she worked at Gibson in the jewelry department, at a small appliance factory near Cooper High School, at McMurry in the printing department. She then went to work for Safeway, retiring just before Safeway moved its operation out of Texas.
She is survived by one daughter, Elaine Ferguson and husband Steve; two sons, Glenn Pointer and wife Barbara, and Kip Pointer and wife Diana; five grandchildren, Shanna Bell, Clay Ferguson, Pam Young, Zach Pointer, and Nickel Gibbings; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Rogers and Roy Freeman; four sisters, Lavina Spitzer, Cora Hahn, Mattie Herttenberger and Cyrena Johnson; two nephews, Doyle Herttenberger and Robert Freeman; and one niece, Jana Spitzer.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 17, 2019