Lucretia Elaine Roohms
Goldthwaite, TX
Considering extending the life of your undergarments beyond your next errand? Don't. One is wise to heed this, and other advice, from Lucretia Elaine Roohms of Goldthwaite, who began her next great adventure and undertaking of keeping things organized in the promised land on February 17, 2019. The Roohms family and friends were blessed to have learned from Lucretia's wisdom and lessons over her 76 years, among them: the importance of always sporting clean underwear, as one never knows if they might be in an accident.
Follow three cardinal rules, above all others, to ensure success: obey the law, don't worry your mother, and never embarrass your family.
Simple, timeless choices are best-one can never go wrong with denim, boots, and classic white china.
Deter stubborn donkeys from coming too close to one's hard-earned cherry tomato plants by giving a Red Ryder BB Gun a few mighty shakes; only shoot if said donkeys take an indignant step closer, and always aim harmlessly for their rear.
Write down the important things and always remember to check your list.
Find comfort in recalling that you can never be lost, so long as you remember where you come from.
Always be mindful that every stranger has the promise of becoming a friend through meaningful conversation.
Lucretia's favorite love story was the one she shared with her beloved husband of 57 years, Papa John. From the Kansas State exchange dance where the two met, shared three dances without incident of John stepping on her toes, to the phone call to follow-during which John asked for her hand in marriage the same night-Lucretia and John's love story is one for the ages resulting in, among things: their prized homestead on the "South 40," accomplished and kind children, perfected pie dough, and countless memories of happiness and laughter that live on in the many people and places John and Lucretia touched.
Lucretia is survived by husband John William Roohms of Goldthwaite, and her children and grandchildren: Aubrey Roohms Rives of Bryan (husband Nolan, children Taylor and Morgan); Angie Roohms Hart of Austin; and JJ Roohms of Cedar Park (children Shelbi and Chase); siblings Gwen Sticklen of Round Rock, and Charlene Cox-Clifton of Los Alamos, New Mexico; in addition to extended family and special friends too numerous to list, but not forgotten.
Lucretia is reunited with her parents, Veleda Wess Sharp and Leonard Wess.
The Roohms family would like to extend thanks to the doctors and staff at Texas Oncology-Waco and to the team with Solaris Healthcare-Goldthwaite for their steadfast guidance, support and friendship.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the Roohms family requests donations be made in Lucretia's name to Blanket United Methodist Church, 511 Main St. Blanket, TX. 76432
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 28, 2019