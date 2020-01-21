|
Lucy Lozano
ANSON - ANSON - LUCY LOZANO, 58, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born June 14, 1961 in Crosby County, Lucy was a daughter of Yolanda Lozano and the late Jose Lozano. She attended Hamlin High School and graduated from Plainview High School. Lucy later received her BS in Education from Waylon Baptist University. She taught school in Houston, Plainview and in Ohio. Lucy retired after teaching for 28 years. She moved to Anson in 2016.
Lucy was preceded in death by her father and one niece (Gracie Leigh Ann Lozano).
Survivors include her mother, Yolanda Lozano of Anson; four sisters, Mary Contreras of Abilene, Melinda Lozano of Fort Worth, Mandy Lozano (and husband, Jose Jimenez) of Anson and Diana Lozano (and husband, Joe Ryman) of Anson; four brothers, Rodger Lozano (and wife, Patci) of San Antonio, Joe Lozano (and wife, Lolly) of Anson, Adrian Lozano (and fiancé, Courtney Otto) of Anson and Salvador Torres of Fort Worth; her canine companion, "Chiquito"; nine nephews; eleven nieces; and 23 great nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020