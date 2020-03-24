Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Ludell Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ludell Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ludell Cox Obituary
Ludell Cox

Abilene - Ludell Cox, 91, passed away on March 12, in Abilene at her home. Private graveside services will be at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ludell was born in Caddo, TX to James and Bennie Bryant on August 4, 1928. She attended school in Ranger & Breckenridge, TX. She married Wesley Cox on December 30, 1944. Ludell was a wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Wesley Cox, son Joel Cox, and daughters Glenna and Cathy Cox.

She is survived by daughter Janet Cox, grandchildren Wes Herode, Hayley Harper, Christi Gesting, and Gina Gesting. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Fox Gesting, Matley Harper, Georgia Harper, and Levi Harper.

Memorial may be given to Kindred Hospice.

The family of Ludell Cox wishes to extend sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice and First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ludell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -