Ludell Cox
Abilene - Ludell Cox, 91, passed away on March 12, in Abilene at her home. Private graveside services will be at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ludell was born in Caddo, TX to James and Bennie Bryant on August 4, 1928. She attended school in Ranger & Breckenridge, TX. She married Wesley Cox on December 30, 1944. Ludell was a wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her spouse Wesley Cox, son Joel Cox, and daughters Glenna and Cathy Cox.
She is survived by daughter Janet Cox, grandchildren Wes Herode, Hayley Harper, Christi Gesting, and Gina Gesting. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Fox Gesting, Matley Harper, Georgia Harper, and Levi Harper.
Memorial may be given to Kindred Hospice.
The family of Ludell Cox wishes to extend sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice and First Baptist Church.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020