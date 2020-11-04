Luis CarrilloRotan - Jose Luis Carrillo, known to us as Daddy, Papa, Grandpa and known to many as Uncle Lou, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, October 31, 2020. A Mass will he held on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Belvieu Cemetery under the direction of Weathesbee-Ray Funeral Home.Luis was born on August 19th, 1941 in Rotan, Texas to Edward and Andrea (Rincones) Carrillo.He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and their wives Evaristo (Erlinda) Carrillo, Paul (Benita) Carrillo, and two sister Hortencia Yanez and Lupe Wilkerson.He is survived by his wife of 23 years Sue (Knight) Carrillo, sister Natividad (Samuel, deceased) Maldonado of Arlington, five daughters Veronica (Manuel) Garcia of Snyder, Nina (Robert) Castellanos of Oxnard, CA., Elisa (Douglas, deceased) Trowbridge, Sonia Carrillo all of Goleta CA., Buffy (Britt) Sipe of Rotan; Six grandchildren Crystal Garcia, Kade Corn, Kloe Corn, Douglas Trowbridge, Kallin Sipe and Madi Sipe and numerous nephews and nieces.To say Luis was a hardworker is an understatement. It was important to him to provide for his family and anyone who needed a helping hand. His kindness was always on display. He retired from Katy Railroad, then the National Gypsum Company and served as Justice of the Peace, PCT. 3 for Fisher County, (2000-2014) A job which he took great pride in.He passed his great passion for sports on to his family. He rarely missed any of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was everyone's #1 supporter. His words of encouragement were not only for the players but also to the referees and umpires and often offered the use of his eyeglasses.He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He passed on his love of God to his family. Luis loved his family deeply and being a husband, father and grandfather was his greatest joy. We hope you know how much you were loved and how much you will be truly missed. The family would like to acknowledge Vernell Jones, Cogdell Home Health and Interim Hospice for their love and care and also Fisher County Hospital for a lifetime of excellent care.Our family asks in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the David Allen Garcia Memorial Scholarship at Texas Tech University. The link follows, choose "In memory of" and then you can add "Luis Carrillo" as the name please.